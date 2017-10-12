FARMINGDALE — The Hall-Dale soccer team has seen enough of Monmouth’s Avery Pomerleau.

The senior striker scored an overtime goal earlier this season to hand the Bulldogs their only loss. Thursday, in a game controlled by Hall-Dale, Pomerleau scored with 10 minutes left to give the Mustangs a 1-1 tie.

Hall-Dale's Matt Albert leaps up to head the ball during a game Thursday at Hall-Dale High School in Farmingdale. Staff photo by Joe Phelan Monmouth Academy Cameron Armstrong, left, and Hall-Dale's Akira Warren battle for ball during a game Thursday in Farmingdale. Staff photo by Joe Phelan

With a game left in the regular season, Monmouth is 11-0-2 in Class C South play while Hall-Dale is 11-1-1. The teams will meet again next Thursday in the Mountain Valley Conference championship game.

The Mustangs played without coach Joe Fletcher, who served a one-game suspension for being assessed a red card in the team’s last game, as well as defender Shane Kennison who was also suspended a game for an accumulation of yellow cards. Also missing was striker Nate Ashton who sustained a broken leg three weeks ago. Considering those setbacks the Mustangs were happy to escape with a tie.

“I think we pieced together,” Monmouth assistant Mike Pomerleau said. “We’re happy with a tie for sure. With them scoring that goal fairly early on it was like ‘oh man now our backs are against the wall.'”

Alec Byron scored for the Bulldogs with nine minutes, 51 seconds left in the first half when he put hone a rebounds of Austin Stebbins’ direct kick from 25 yards out. Monmouth keeper Bradley Neal (10 saves) made a fine diving stop of the direct kick but was drawn out of position.

“My job on this team is to just be physical, use my speed and get those rebounds and put them in the net,” Byron said. “I just happened to be in the right place at the right time.”

The Mustangs had their best scoring chance of the first half when Cody Roy faced an open net after keeper Jett Boyer (four saves) was drawn out of position but senior defender Eli smith slipped into the goalmouth for a point-blank save.

Physical play ramped up in the second half as the Bulldogs continued to get scoring chances but couldn’t convert.

“It’s defintely a little chippy,” Byron said. “Monmouth’s kind of our rival. It’s always an aggressive game against them.”

Hall-Dale out-shot Monmouth 11-8 but held a territorial advantage throughout the game. In addition to Neal in goal, the Mustangs drew a strong game from sweeper Nick Dovinsky who stymied a half dozen potential breakaways.

“Nick Dovinsky, he’s been wonders,” Coach Pomerleau said. “We started him out at midfield this year. He’s the best. He’ll cut you off at the last second.”

Avery Pomerleau scored his 29th goal of the season after teammate Nate Camire partially whiffed on an open shot and it bounced through a maze of players in front.

“It was bouncing around a little,” Pomerleau said. “Lucky play maybe, or not. It found my foot.”

Many balls have found Pomerleau’s foot in the recent rivalry between the two schools.

“That little flurry in front of the 18 and Pomerleau put it home,” Hall-Dale coach Andy Haskell said. “It was just a lucky bounce but he hit the shot, that’s the key. That guy comes up with big shots. He scored the game-winner against us, the equalizer against us, he beat us two years ago. What can I say.

“It was a good game. Monmouth played with a lot of heart and determination. We had more grade A scoring opportunities but that’s soccer.”

