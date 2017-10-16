I can’t predict whether we will have a big snow storm this year or how many major cold outbreak, but I can guarantee all of us will eventually get a frost and then a freeze this fall.

Tonight is likely the night many of us will see the first significant frost of the season although last week the growing season did end for some areas which is why there isn’t an advisory posted tonight. However, if you have tender vegetation outside I recommend covering it overnight. This will be the last chance of frost for a while.

The reason for the sudden change in air mass is a cold front pushing off the coast today. Behind this front we have much colder and drier air moving into the region. Colder air moving in this afternoon on a strong wind will actually drop temperatures today.

I took a snapshot of the radar from Gray this morning which clearly shows the cold front moving through with a line of light showers.

Temperatures won’t go up during the day very much if at all. Colder air sweeps in from the north and although skies will partially clear and there will be sunshine, temperatures will fall this afternoon. Notice the chillier air arriving below.

When you get up Tuesday it will feel briefly like winter, but temperatures in the afternoon will rise back near 60.

The rest of the week and into the weekend, the weather looks stunning. If we had seen more significant rainfall over the past month I would be more excited for the nice weather and while I am still looking forward to it, we do need rainfall quite badly in many areas. The drought has not lessened this fall and one could argue it’s even worse. If you planted new trees and shrubs this spring, be sure you are watering them at least one a week heavily until the ground freezes or we see significant rainfall.

Highs later this week will once again reach near 70 and the upcoming weekend is looking rather amazing with sunshine and warm temperatures along with low levels of humidity. The foliage is past peak in many areas, but this weekend will still bring great weather for viewing remaining foliage which is still very colorful especially closer to the coast and over southern Maine.

You can follow my updates here and on Twitter @growingwisdom.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.