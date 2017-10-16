The Oakland/Sidney United Methodist Church welcomed its new pastor Nathan Anderson on Aug. 24.

Anderson is a graduate of Yale Divinity School, where he received his Master of Divinity. He did his undergraduate work at Northwestern University near Chicago, Illinois. He has interned with several congregations in Virginia as well as in Mystic, Connecticut. He also attends Brandeis University in Boston, Massachusetts, where he studies ethics in the philosophy department.

Anderson hails from Clifton Forge, Virginia, but was most recently living in San Francisco, California, where he served as a hospital chaplain.

