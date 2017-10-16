SMITHFIELD — Braden Rancourt is the new pastor for Smithfield Baptist Church, 25 Lake View Drive, according to a news release from the church.

Rancourt graduated from Messalonskee High School in 2001, attended the University of Maine at Augusta, and is a senior in the American Baptist Churches of Maine Institute for Ministry. He also works as an assistant manager at NRF Distributors in Augusta.

He is married with three children.

For more information, contact Muriel Fish at 362-2453 or [email protected].

