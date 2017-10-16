FAIRFIELD — A Welcome to Medicare seminar is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 25, at the Fairfield Community Center, 61 Water St.

Medicare, the federal health insurance program for people 65 or older, is holding its Annual Election Period (AEP) that runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is a good time to take another look at your benefit options and ways to maximize them for seniors already enrolled. It’s also an excellent time to make changes to your Medicare health or prescription drug coverage.

Seniors who are 65, or who will turn 65 in the next year, should consider attending a free Welcome to Medicare seminars to help maximize benefits. Attendees can learn more about the program and get help sorting through the Medicare options — including getting help enrolling during AEP.

Light refreshments will be provided.

Attendance is free, but registration is required and RSVPs are requested.

For more information or to RSVP for the seminar, contact Jim Baumer at 939-8057 or [email protected] To register online, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/welcome-to-medicare-tickets-38766585902.

