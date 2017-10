Mary Follett, a member of the Whitefield Lions Club, recently was honored for her 30 years of service to her community. District Governor Norman Hart and past District Governor Paula Beach attended the event.

This year, Lions International is celebrating 100 years of service, the club was formed in 1917 by Melvin Jones.

Mary Follett, left, accepts 30 year service award from District Governor Norman Hart as Whitefield Lions Club President Cindy Haskell Lincoln looks on. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

For more information, visit WhitefieldLionsClub.com or call President Cindy Haskell Lincoln at 242-2477.

