Old Orchard Beach K-9 Gunther was remembered in a post on the department’s Facebook page Tuesday after he died from a sudden medical issue.

The German shepherd, who was handled by Officer Christopher St. Pierre, served the department for a numbers of years and also offered his talents to other southern Maine law enforcement agencies.

Just a few hours after the post went up, it had already been shared more than 100 times.

