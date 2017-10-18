AUGUSTA — Kennebec Behavioral Health will host an open house for its new Young Adult Treatment Program from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, at its 86 Stone St., facility, according to a KBH news release.

The program, designed for young adults 18-24 years old, offers a home environment where young adults who are living with serious and persistent mental illness can focus on rehabilitation in a highly supportive environment. Residents can gain the skills necessary to live on their own after a period of two years and work hand in hand with other support programs such as case management and Clubhouse (vocational rehabilitation).

Jessica Turcotte, director of KBH’s Supported Housing Program, stated that the program was developed to offer transition-age youth with opportunities to develop independent living skills, increased opportunities for social connections, and improved health and wellness. Turcotte said, “the program serves young people who aspire to reach their greatest potential,” according to the release.

The staff and clients of KBH’s Young Adult Program would like to welcome the community to the open house event. Attendees can meet the staff and clients, learn about programming, and take a tour of the newly renovated space. Parking is available beside the building and at KBH’s facilities at 66 Stone St., and 16 Caldwell Road. Light refreshments will be provided.

Kennebec Behavioral Health was founded in 1960 and operates clinics in Waterville, Skowhegan, Winthrop and Augusta. For more information, or to schedule an appointment for any KBH service, call 888-322-2136. Information can also be found at www.kbhmaine.org.

