PITTSFIELD — Senior Addi Williams scored a hat trick, including the 85th goal of her career, to lead No. 3 Maine Central Institute to a 7-0 win over No. 6 Hermon in a Class B North field hockey quarterfinal on Wednesday.

April McAlpine, Madisyn Hartley, Allysah Greene and Jillian Frost also scored goals for the Huskies (11-3-1).

Elspeth Taylor and Ashley Souliere combined for two saves and the shutout.

Hermon’s season ends at 8-7-0.

