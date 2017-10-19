“Graveyard Shift,” is scheduled to begin 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, at Museum L-A, 35 Canal St. in Lewiston.

The dramatic reading is based on a short story by Stephen King, featuring a young worker who discovers a horrible secret in the basement of a decrepit Maine Mill.

Local performer Mike Miclon, of Buckfield, with his many theatrical skills and creative talents, will bring a level of intimidating scariness that is not for the faint of heart. The stories contain mild language and are more suited to an adult audience. This is a PG-13 event.

Come early for short and scary tours of the mill, where participants can explore hidden parts of the mill and hear the more frightening and gruesome stories from the past. These tours will run every 15 minutes from 7 to 8 p.m. The reading will begin at 8 p.m.

The cost is $15 per person which includes tours, performance and refreshments. Limited seating is available.

For a reservation, call 333-3881.

For more information, email [email protected]

