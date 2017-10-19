Inland’s 12th annual Fall Pops Concert will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at Waterville Opera House, 1 Common St. in Waterville.

The evening will feature the Portland Symphony Orchestra with conductor Andrew Crust, and soprano Suzanne Nance. Proceeds from the concert will support women and infant services at Inland.

Preceding the concert, a reception will be held at Amici’s Cucina beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $25 for the concert or $50 for the reception and the concert.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit operahouse.org or call 873-7000.

