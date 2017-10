Where have all the birds gone? We live intown in Fairfield and my son lives in the Ridge Road — country setting, woods — and we both see almost no birds in our feeders.

Usually the chicadees and gold finches are around all winter. Do they know something that we don’t know? I had one blue jay and the pigeons this week.

Alice Gilbert

Fairfield

