A Haunted Hallowell History Tour of Hallowell will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, starting at Hallowell Antique Mall on Water Street.

The lantern lit walking tour is sponsored by Gardiner’s Maine School Administrative District 11 Adult Education.

The Lady in the Red Cloak will share some of the history and mystery of old Hallowell. Participants can roam the historic streets stopping along the way for tales of wizards, local legends, lost gold and poltergeists. Participants can learn if Luther Gray really haunts City Hall, what happened to folks who deserted the “bucket brigade” at a fire, who the little girl was at Dr. Page’s, and did barber’s only give a shave and haircut?

Wearing her trademark red cloak with period dress from the 1800s and combining well-researched facts with her unique story-telling style, The Lady in the Red Cloak regularly leads walking tours in Maine communities.

The registration fee is $15. To register, visit msad11.maineadulted.org. For more information, call Gardiner Adult Education at 582-3774.

