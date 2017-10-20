WATERVILLE — The Waterville girls soccer team had no trouble controlling the ball Friday, and as a result, Foxcroft Academy.

Senior midfielder Sophie Weston scored two goals and added an assist to lead the No. 6 Purple Panthers over the No. 11 Ponies 4-0 in a Class B North prelim match at Webber Field.

Waterville (11-3-1) outshot Foxcroft (6-8-1) by a 21-2 margin and kept possession of the ball on the Ponies’ side of the field most of the afternoon.

Paige St. Pierre and Sadie Garling also scored for Waterville.

“We really wanted to come out hard, no matter what,” Weston said. “We were expecting that anything could happen, so we were trying to get our first goals out of the way (early) and come out hard.”

Waterville scored its first goal in the first three minutes of the game, when St. Pierre took a pass from Weston and fired it past Foxcroft goalie Kiara Prescott. Waterville extended the lead when Garling knocked home a rebound later in the half.

Weston scored both of her goals in the second half. Her first was her most impressive — she managed to convert a header while in the middle of a scrum in front of the Foxcroft net.

“My last game at Erskine, the same thing happened, but the goalie caught it,” Weston said. “I just got my head on it and it went through the goalie’s legs.”

Weston’s second and final goal wasn’t bad, either, as she received a cross from Garling and buried her shot for a 4-0 lead.

The score could have been higher if not for the impressive play of Prescott, who finished with 12 saves. Waterville goalie Aly Drew had one save for the shutout.

The win sets up a potential rematch against Winslow in the quarterfinal round. The Black Raiders play Medomak Valley in a prelim game Saturday at 11 a.m. at Kennebec Savings Bank Field in Winslow. Waterville plays the winner Tuesday.

The Purple Panthers dropped both matches to Winslow during the regular season.

Weston is hoping a potential third match may be the charm.

“We’re going to come out hard, we want this very much,” Weston said. “I think we have a very good mindset. Winslow is a very aggressive team. I think we know that. If we play to our strengths and play our game, we have a good shot.”

Waterville has also played Medomak this year, picking up a 3-1 win back on Oct. 10.

Dave Dyer — 621-5640

[email protected]

Twitter: @Dave_Dyer

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.