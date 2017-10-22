IN ANSON, Saturday at 12:30 p.m., a theft was reported on Second Street.

Sunday at 1:52 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Madison Street.

3:21 a.m., a warning was issued following a report of a disturbance on Preble Avenue.

4:02 a.m., a trespass complaint was taken from Preble Avenue.

IN ATHENS, Saturday at 5:55 p.m., a shots fired complaint was taken from North Road.

IN BINGHAM, Saturday at 10:08 p.m., a shots fired complaint was taken from Murray Street.

IN CANAAN, Saturday at 10:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

4:03 p.m., a burglary was reported on Pinnacle Road.

IN EMBDEN, Saturday at 5:19 p.m., a threatening complaint was investigated on Embden Pond Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 12:57 a.m., a report of a burglary was investigated on Summit Avenue.

10:34 a.m., a report of criminal mischief was taken from Western Avenue.

Sunday at 12:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 4:51 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Great Moose Drive.

IN HIGHLAND PLANTATION, Saturday at 9:48 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of a disturbance on Long Falls Dam Road.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 12:06 a.m., a theft was reported on Naomi Avenue.

9:40 a.m., court paperwork was served on Old County Road.

7:03 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Lakewood Road.

9:18 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 11:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cool Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 10:16 a.m., a theft was reported on Greeley Street.

9:35 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Somerset Avenue.

IN ST. ALBANS, Saturday at 4:38 p.m., an ATV problem was reported on Todds Corner Road.

5:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pond Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 5:03 p.m., a citation or a warning was issued following a noise complaint on Indian Ridge.

2:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on East River Road.

4:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

6:08 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of trespass on Madison Avenue.

8:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

9:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

10:25 p.m., a warning was issued following a noise complaint on North Avenue.

IN SOLON, Saturday at 10:54 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Main Street.

IN STARKS, Sunday at 3:04 a.m., area departments responded to a report of a structure fire on Industry Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 7:17 a.m., a theft was reported at the homeless shelter on Colby Street.

9:16 a.m., criminal mischief was reported at a bank on Main Street.

9:49 a.m., an accident with injuries was reported on West River Road.

1:50 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Sherwin Street.

2:06 p.m., a report of juvenile offenses was investigated on School Street.

2:24 p.m., an assault was reported on Hazelwood Avenue near Armory. Someone was taken to the hospital.

3:02 p.m., a missing person report was taken from Front Street.

3:40 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Brook Street.

3:46 p.m., a report of fraud or larceny was taken from Brook Street.

4:06 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Thomas College.

6:44 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported at the senior high school.

7:29 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of a traffic offense on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

7:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

9:13 p.m., criminal mischief was reported at the Walmart parking lot.

10:21 p.m., a noise complaint was taken from Kelsey Street.

Sunday at 12:05 a.m., an assault was reported on Silver Street.

Arrests

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 6:57 p.m., Jonathan Adam Charter, 34, a transient, arrested on charges of violating the conditions of release and criminal trespass.

7:25 p.m., Brad Johnson, 33, of Madison, arrested on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation.

Sunday at 5:37 a.m., Kyle William Johnson, 24, of Madison, arrested on a probation hold.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 8:01 p.m., Joseph Reynolds, 40, of Waterville, arrested on Carter Memorial Drive on charges of operating under the influence and possession of drugs, Suboxone.

