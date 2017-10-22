SKOWHEGAN — Closed cases for July 24-28, 2017, in Skowhegan District Court and Somerset County Superior Court.

Christopher R. Allison, 55, of Weare, New Hampshire, operating ATV on public way July 4, 2017, in St. Albans; $100 fine.

Jesse Baker, 34, of Randolph, violating protection from abuse order July 22, 2017, in Fairfield; three-day jail sentence.

Sheila Barlow, 56, of Skowhegan, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures April 21, 2016, in Skowhegan; 24-hour jail sentence; domestic violence assault, same date and town, dismissed.

Kimberly R. Brown, 44, of Skowhegan, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer March 16, 2017, in Skowhegan; 30-day jail sentence.

Michael T. Carleton, 26, of Epping, New Hampshire, fishing without valid license June 13, 2017, in Harmony; $100 fine.

Justin P. Cornforth, 39, of Madison, operating while license suspended or revoked March 30, 2017, in Skowhegan; $500 fine.

Nicholas J. Costedio, 38, of Corinna, operating under the influence April 8, 2017, in Palmyra; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Joao Pedro G. Dasilva, date of birth not provided, of Deerfield, Florida, commercial vehicle rule violation: not possess previous seven days status April 16, 2017, in Pittsfield; $150 fine.

Gregory J. Decesare, 51, of Marshfield, Massachusetts, disposing of lighted material June 13, 2017, in Canaan; $100 fine.

Peter Dunn, 54, of Hopkinton, Massachusetts, operating without safety equipment July 1, 2017, in Mercer; $100 fine.

Jacob Hemingway, 28, of Skowhegan, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs March 1, 2017, in Skowhegan; $400 fine, $400 suspended, three-year Department of Corrections sentence all but four months suspended, two-year probation; unlawful possession of scheduled drug March 2, 2017, in Skowhegan, dismissed.

Rose M. Horan, 36, of Skowhegan, unlawful possession of scheduled drug May 27, 2017, in Skowhegan; $400 fine, 30-day jail sentence; violating condition of release May 27, 2017, in Skowhegan; 30-day jail sentence; violating condition of release June 12, 2017, in Madison; 10-day jail sentence.

Ronnie McLain, 24, of Skowhegan, operating under the influence Dec. 23, 2016, in Fairfield; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Michael J. Robishaw, 39, of South Thomaston, failure to display ATV registration numbers May 28, 2017, in Solon; $100 fine.

Raquel A. Russell, 42, of Fairfield, refusing to sign uniform summons complaint Feb. 1, 2017, in Fairfield; $200 fine. Driving to endanger, same date and town, dismissed.

Larry Stanhope, 72, of Norridgewock, domestic violence assault June 28, 2017, in Norridgewock, dismissed.

Suzanne L. Seames Young, 55, of Kingfield, negotiating a worthless instrument Sept. 26, 2013, in Skowhegan; $50 fine; negotiating a worthless instrument Sept. 27, 2013, in Skowhegan; $50 fine.

