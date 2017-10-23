UNITY — The 2017 Maine PeaceJam Youth Leadership Slam will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at Unity College. The event will be hosted by PeaceJam Maine and the Unity College PeaceJam Scholar’s group.

The one-day conference for students in grades 8 through 12 and college-age mentors will focus on diversity in natural and human communities. Students can participate in planned activities, discussion and music, according to a news release from event coordinator Cathy Roberts.

The workshop is a unique, international, educational, organization. The PeaceJam Foundation’s mission is “to create young leaders committed to positive change in themselves, their communities, and the world through the inspiration of Nobel Peace Laureates who pass on the spirit, skills and wisdom they embody.”

The 15 participating Laureates — have worked together to create PeaceJam curricular and programming for students, as well as, Laureates attend PeaceJam events across the world to speak directly to youth.

Admission will cost $15 per person at the door or $10 for those who register online at peacejam.org/events. Scholarships are available upon request.

The event fee will be waived if you bring new socks to donate to the Unity College PeaceJam Scholar’s group “Socktober” event. All proceeds will be donated to a local organization.

For more information, contact Roberts at 589-3451 or [email protected], or visit peacejam.org.

