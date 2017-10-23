A South Portland man was arrested Sunday night after police say he pulled out a handgun inside a convenience store and barricaded himself in a bathroom when a clerk refused to sell him alcohol.

South Portland police were called to the Circle K/Irving on Westbrook Street around 6:50 p.m. by employees who reported a man was inside the store with a gun. Police evacuated employees and customers, then shut down roads in the area.

“The man had attempted to purchase alcohol, but appeared to be under the influence, so the store complied with state law and refused the sale,” Lt. Thomas Simonds said in a press release. “At that point, the male pulled out a handgun, began waving it around and eventually barricaded himself in the store’s bathroom.”

Robert White, 44, was taken into custody by officers from the Southern Maine Regional SWAT and negotiator teams when he left the store around 8:15 p.m., police said. He was taken to Cumberland County Jail and charged with reckless conduct, criminal mischief and the threatening display of a weapon, all Class D misdemeanors. He also was charged with terrorizing, a Class C felony, because his actions caused the evacuation of the building, police said.

Police continue to investigate and say more charges could be filed. No one was injured during the incident.

