Elections matter at both the local and the national level. Waterville is at a crossroad. We are a regional service center and our future growth will depend on strong, vibrant schools backed up by supportive local government. Good schools will attract more families to our city and lead to an improved tax base. We have an opportunity to help our schools become the best in the region.

However, there are people in our local government who want to see budgets cut regardless of the costs to the city, our schools, and our public infrastructure. Please research and get to know the people running for the school board, the city council and for major. Ask them where they stand on supporting our schools. Vote to support our schools.

Scott Beale

Waterville

