AUGUSTA — Sixth-seeded Brunswick overcame a two-touchdown halftime deficit to upset No. 6 Cony 38-27 in a Class B North quarterfinal game at Alumni Field on Friday night.

The Dragons (2-7) play Lawrence next week while Cony closes its season at 5-4.

Several factors contributed to the outcome most notably the running of sophomore Owen Richardson and senior Dalton Dickey. Richardson finshed with 119 yards on 18 carries and also caught a touchdown pass from Nate Girardin while Dickey rushed 22 times for 125 yards.

“The kids believed,” Brunswick coach Dan Cooper said. “We’ve played our best at the end of the season. The kids played their best half of the season in the second half and pulled it off.”

The Rams were victimized by two 15-yard penalties when the Dragons scored their go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter — a 1-yard run by Girardin — to take a 30-27 lead. The Dragons faked a punt and rushed on fourth down to keep the drive alive. Earlier in the half, they faked a punt and Richardson ran 45 yards for a touchdown.

“Both times we were in our regular defense and.they found a crease, one of them went for a touchdown,” Cony coach B.L. Lippert said. “We didn’t play very well in the second half and we’re going home as a result.”

Jordan Roddy scored three of Cony’s four touchdowns, including a 15-yard pass from Anthony Sousa and a 5-yard run in the first half and a 78-yard kickoff return in the second half. But the Dragons limited Roddy and Cony’s passing game to short gains. Sousa completed 21 of 46 passes for 141 yards. He also threw a crucial interception to Noah Goddard, who returned it 40 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, running the score to 38-27.

“We didn’t give up the big plays and were able to get some stops,” Cooper said. “We blitzed them and it worked out in our favor.”

Lippert said he debated playing Friday night because of the slippery field.

“Our kids wanted to play tonight,” he said. “I don’t know if it would have mattered. We kind of peaked against Messalonskee, played a great game overall. Now we’re going home two weeks later. It’s kind of hard to take.”

