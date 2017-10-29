VASSALBORO – If there’s anything more pleasing than a brand- new home, it’s a brand-new home in which everything has been thought through and done right.

This single-level 2017 ranch in a very pleasant semi-rural area of town is just such a property, from its metal roof down.

The 1.62-acres lot is private, with a long driveway curving through a deep front lawn up to the carriage-house-style, two-vehicle, heated-and-insulated garage. Sapling-dotted field, and woods, enclose the side and back yards.

Finishes are high-quality. For example, note the front porch’s beadboard ceiling and the panels above the bay window; inside, a large plant shelf occupies the living-room bay.

As with finishes, so with efficiency: There is radiant, multi-zone heat (fuel is propane) throughout the main level; and the home is super-insulated, including the versatile, semifinished 14-foot-by-20-foot walkup bonus room above the garage.

Behind the porch, the center of the home is open-concept, and fronted by the spacious living room. The kitchen’s granite surfaces include a center island for both work and dining; appliances are stainless Samsung, with a five-burner gas cooktop with hood and a French door refrigerator. The bright dining space opens through twin French doors to the back deck.

The good-sized third bedroom, down the hall at the garage end of the 1,660-square-foot house, has a double closet. So does the second, front bedroom, which is down the other hall, past a full bath with tub and a daylight laundry room with built-ins and a big closet.

The master suite’s two double closets are connected inside, for extra space. The bath is beautifully appointed, and the bedroom windows frame picture-perfect pastoral views.

The home at 26 Karen Lane, Vassalboro, is listed for sale at $299,900 by Bill Sprague Jr. of Sprague & Curtis Real Estate in Augusta. Annual taxes are to be determined. For more information or to arrange a viewing, please contact Bill at 623-1123 or at [email protected].

The Central Maine Home of the Week is produced by the Marketing Department of the Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel. Send feature home suggestions to [email protected].

