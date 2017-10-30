WATERVILLE — A 33-year-old man was arrested Sunday evening after allegedly assaulting a boy who partially pushed his daughter into the river, according to police.

James L. Beaulieu II, of Waterville, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, both Class B felonies, for assaulting the 14-year-old boy and his adult brother with a piece of strapping, a flexible flat material used to hold or reinforce items, according to Deputy Chief Bill Bonney.

James L. Beaulieu II

The piece Beaulieu allegedly used was 2-feet by 4-feet.

Beaulieu’s daughter, also 14, told both him and police that the boy had pushed her into the Kennebec River, Bonney said. Police found that she had been partially pushed into the river.

When she told Beaulieu, he went to the boy’s home on King Street and began to fight with him and his older brother in the road, according to Bonney.

The boy was taken to the Thayer Center for Health for minor injuries. His brother did not need to be taken to the hospital.

Beaulieu was taken to the Kennebec County jail, where he was released on $200 cash bail.

Madeline St. Amour — 861-9239

[email protected]

Twitter: @madelinestamour

