A Falmouth psychiatrist can no longer practice medicine in Maine – after he signed a consent agreement that permanently revokes his license – the Maine state medical board announced on Tuesday.

Dr. Reinaldo de los Heros, who operated a practice in Portland, had his license suspended on Oct. 10 by the Maine Board of Licensure in Medicine for falsifying records and other reasons. De los Heros signed an agreement on Oct. 23 with the licensing board. The agreement states that the board determined that there was evidence of de los Heros committing “fraud, deceit or misrepentation.”

“Previously, on October 10, 2017, the Board issued an Order of Immediate Suspension of Dr. de los Heros’ medical license based upon a finding that he issued a prescription for a controlled substance for a patient he knew was incarcerated and created a medical record indicating that there was an in- person 25-minute office visit regarding the incarcerated patient. At that time, the Board concluded that Dr. de los Heros’s continued ability to practice medicine, including prescribing controlled substances, represented an immediate jeopardy to the public,” according to a news release issued Tuesday.

In February 2016, the board placed de los Heros on probation for the way he practiced medicine leading up to the drug overdose of one of his patients. Kelly Deyo, 39, took her life on April 19, 2015, and 19 mostly empty prescription pill bottles and a suicide note were found by her side at her apartment in Westbrook. The bottles, including refills, had contained pills from nine prescriptions written by de los Heros. Deyo had struggled with heroin addiction and many mental health problems, her mother, Elizabeth Marquis, told the Press Herald.

This story will be updated.

