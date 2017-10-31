BELFAST — The manslaughter trial of Miranda Hopkins began Tuesday morning with the prosecution and defense delivering opening statements in a case surrounding the death of the woman’s baby.

Hopkins, 32, of Troy, has been charged with felony manslaughter, punishable by up to 30 years in prison, in the death of her 7-week-old son, Jaxson.

Her trial got underway Tuesday in Waldo County Superior Court in Belfast. When an audio tape of her 911 call to policewas played in the courtroom, Hopkins broke down crying and her attorney, Laura Shaw, comforted her.

State prosecutors and defense lawyers paint different pictures of what happened to Jaxson. The prosecution contends that Hopkins didn’t intend to kill her son, but that she may have been criminally negligent.

The defense maintains that one of Hopkins’ other two sons killed the baby.

In January, Hopkins called 911 from her home in Troy, saying her infant son was unresponsive. The baby was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the baby’s death is listed as blunt force head injuries.

Hopkins told authorities she woke up to find her baby cold, white, and “beat to hell.” She said it was possible one of her two older boys, who are autistic, may have crawled into bed with her and the baby and crushed or suffocated him.

She also told authorities that she must have “blacked out” and was “so drunk that she did not remember” as she had drunk whiskey and had taken an antihistamine, according to a police affidavit.

Her trial had been scheduled to start Monday, but was postponed a day because of the storm that swept across Maine.

