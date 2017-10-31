BLACKVILLE, New Brunswick – The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is advising people who stole live lobsters from a crash site in New Brunswick that the critters might be contaminated and shouldn’t be eaten.

Police from Blackville responded to an overturned truck on Highway 8 early Tuesday. The truck had been transporting live lobsters, and they spilled onto the road. Police say some lobsters were stolen before they could arrive at the scene.

Police say the lobsters were contaminated with diesel fuel from the crash and aren’t fit for human consumption. They say they are still investigating the crash.

Blackville is about a three-hour drive from Houlton, Maine.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.