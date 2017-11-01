WATERVILLE — Registration is open for Thomas College’s fifth annual Leadership Conference scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at the college. This event is open to area college students and high school seniors.

Amma Marfo, national speaker and author, will be the keynote speaker. Marfo is an independent higher education professional, writer and editor based in Boston. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications studies from the University of Rhode Island, and a Master of Education from the University of South Florida.

Marfo’s keynotes, workshops and trainings don’t look like other events of their kind. Students and professionals are challenged to reflect on their ideas through writing and drawing, to leave their seats to interact with concepts and one another, and to laugh as much as they learn. All this can take place as she works with participants on topics such as temperament and group dynamics, building a culture of creativity, instilling humor in an organization, values-based leadership and activism, and more.

Participants can learn what it means to be a leader, participate in breakout sessions, a raffle, and receive a conference gift.

To register, visit thomas.edu.

For more information about the event, contact Dean of Students Hannah Gladstone at [email protected] or 859-1243.

