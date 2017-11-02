At 7-1 and one win away from clinching its second straight trip to the NCAA Division III football playoffs, Husson University is starting to get more regional attention. This week, the Eagles are ranked sixth in the East in the NCAA regional rankings.

A season-opening 20-7 win over Union appears to be a big factor in Husson’s ranking. Union, also 7-1, is undefeated since that loss to the Eagles and plays in the highly regarded Liberty League, a conference made up of schools in New York state. The Dutchmen are ranked seventh in the East, one spot behind the Eagles. Husson’s lone loss, 21-14 to Western New England, came to a team that also reached the NCAA tournament last season and is currently tied for the lead in the Commonwealth Coast Conference. Coincidentally, Husson will join the Commonwealth Coast Conference in 2019.

A win Saturday over Alfred State (1-7) clinches Husson’s second straight Eastern Collegiate Football Conference championship, and third conference title in four seasons. Since the start of the 2014 season, Husson has lost just one conference game, a 20-17 loss to Norwich in 2015. If the Eagles beat Alfred State this week and Mt. Ida to close the regular season, they’ll run their ECFC win streak to 15 games.

In the latest American Football Coaches Association Division III poll, Husson received five votes.

• • •

Bates can clinch its fourth consecutive Colby-Bates-Bowdoin title and fifth in sixth years with a win over Bowdoin on Saturday. Last week, the Bobcats knocked off Colby, 27-24.

Bates hasn’t lost a CBB game since a 21-3 loss to Colby in 2013. Bates kicker Grant DeWald was named New England Small College Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Week for his work against Colby. DeWald made a pair of field goals and three extra points in the win.

If Bowdoin beats Bates, the Polar Bears will play for their first CBB title since 2010 against Colby next week. A Bowdoin win over Bates, coupled with a Colby victory over the Polar Bears, would create the dreaded three-way tie. A tie would be the first since 2013, but the fourth since 2009.

• • •

While Bates and Bowdoin continue the CBB series in Lewiston, Colby (0-7) hosts Tufts (4-3) in the Mules final home game of the season. Coming off back-to-back 27-24 losses, Colby is eager to take the Alfond Stadium turf for the final time this season.

“We are excited about the weekend,” Colby coach Jonathan Michaeles said. “Our team has been resilient all year and while the results haven’t gone in our favor, our players’ approach and focus has not waivered. Tufts is a good team on offense and defense so this will be another great challenge.”

• • •

With three straight Colonial Athletic Association wins, Maine has put itself back in the discussion for the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. The Black Bears (4-3) likely have to win their remaining three games to earn playoff consideration.

That run begins Saturday when Maine plays Delaware at Portland’s Fitzpatrick Stadium. This is Maine’s first game in Portland since 2005. This game features two of the CAA’s top rushing attacks. Delaware is second in the league in rushing, averaging 191.9 yards per game on the ground. The Black Bears run game is spearheaded by Josh Mack, who leads the FCS with an average of 139.9 yards per game. Mack is 21 yards shy of 1,000 for the season.

• • •

Madison native Bobby Wilder and his Old Dominion team hope to earn their first Conference USA win Saturday when they host Charlotte in the Monarchs’ Homecoming game.

Since opening the season with back-to-back wins over Albany and Massachusetts, Old Dominion has lost six straight games, This season is a rare hiccup for the Monarchs, who entered the season with a 29-20 record since joining the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2013.

• • •

Messalonskee grad Jack Bernatchez is seeing time at tight end at MIT. A sophomore, Bernatchez has nine catches for 73 yards.

At 6-2, the Engineers are 6-2, 4-1 in the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference. A win over Norwich this week sets MIT up for a showdown against Springfield for the conference title on Nov. 11.

