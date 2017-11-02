AUGUSTA — A jury cleared a city man of the two most serious offenses he faced but convicted him of two others in a verdict returned Wednesday night at the Capital Judicial Center.

Arthur J. Jones, 58, of Augusta was found not guilty of gross sexual assault and aggravated assault. He was found guilty of unlawful sexual conduct and assault which occurred Dec. 22, 2016, in Augusta.

“Arthur is a good hard-working man who fell into an unfortunate relationship,” said Stephen C. Smith, Jones’ defense attorney via email Thursday. “I am very pleased that the jury found him not guilty of the very serious gross sexual assault and aggravated assault accusations. This was a difficult case for the jury and they worked very hard sorting it out. We will appeal the remaining counts.”

District Attorney Maeghan Maloney, whose office prosecuted Jones, said, “I appreciate the jury’s time and attention and the felony sex conviction of Mr. Jones. Like all sex assault cases, the jury had to decide whom to believe and the victim is thankful for their trust in her. Because Mr. Jones failed to register as a sex offender on a prior rape conviction out of state, he will also be prosecuted federally.”

According to the indictment, Jones was convicted of rape in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, on June 22, 1992.

“As required by the rules of evidence, the jury was not informed of the prior out-of-state rape conviction,” Maloney noted in her email.

Jones, who has been in jail in lieu of bail since his arrest on Dec. 23, 2017, will be sentenced later, according to a note in the court file by Justice Robert Muller, who presided at the two-day trial. Jurors deliberated about five hours before returning their verdict.

Jones testified in his own defense, saying he and the victim had been boyfriend/girlfriend and dating for several months. He also said that he had returned home several times to find her in his apartment.

