An exhibit of pastel drawings by Karin Sargent, of Gardiner, will open Thursday, Nov. 2, at the Gibbs Library, 40 Old Union Road in Washington Village.

An opening reception is planned for 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10; the public is invited.

Sargent was born and brought up in New England. As a young girl, she learned to knit from her mother and grandfather. However, she was the kind of curious child who was impatient with normal patterns and quickly learned to make the yarn into dolls or animal creatures without a pattern, basically learning to make the yarn do whatever she wanted. She tells of feeling bored with a project and deciding to knit it backward or changing hands to make it more challenging.

Since then she has created many different kinds of art: fabric sculptures, original knitted dolls, fabric dolls, glorious doll clothes, felted hats and intricate beaded jewelry. She also has learned to weave, quilt, felt and spin.

She has always been around art and artists. Her father was an oil painter and photographer, her sister a photographer as well. She has always dabbled in the creative arts but about ten years ago she became interested in painting. After taking many different classes in different media, she found that she was particularly drawn to pastels.

The exhibit will be on view through Jan. 2, library hours are 4-7 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to noon and 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, 3-6 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, and 2-5 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 845-2663.

