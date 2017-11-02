A Portland man was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison for conspiracy to distribute cocaine and crack.

Mustafa Hassan, 34, was also sentenced to four years of supervised release by Judge Jon D. Levy. The sentencing was in U.S. District Court in Portland.

Hassan was convicted in a jury trial in March.

According to authorities, Hassan, Carlos Manuel Perez-Crisostomo and others trafficked in cocaine and crack in southern Maine in early 2016. The two were arrested in March 2016 during a drug deal. After their arrest, Perez-Crisostomo’s home was searched and federal law enforcement authorities said they found about 160 grams of crack and about 460 grams of cocaine.

Perez-Crisostomo entered a guilty plea to the drug conspiracy charge and was sentenced in September to 10 years and a month in prison.

