TURNER — The Gardiner Area High School football team couldn’t score. Couldn’t move the ball. Couldn’t do much of anything on offense, really.

Until it had to.

And then the hole opened up, Collin Foye ran through it and No. 4 Gardiner got the only points it needed, coming away with a stunning 7-6 upset victory over top-seeded Leavitt at Libby Field.

Leavitt had a 6-0 lead with 3:17 to play, and appeared poised to hand Gardiner another heartbreaker — nothing new in a series that had included one close game and tight playoff battle after another, the last seven of which were won by the Hornets. Instead, it was the Tigers doing the celebrating after a score and a stand that sent them on, somehow, to the C South final.

“These guys have been down so many times, these seniors especially, the last three years,” coach Joe White said. “These guys have come through some amazing adversity. To be down 6-0 after a slugfest against the best team in the conference (and win) really shows a lot of grit and a lot of characters from our leaders.”

The deficit was only a hole at 6-0, but it felt like a gorge. Gardiner, which lost quarterback Cole Heaberlin to a shoulder injury on the first series, struggled to move the ball beyond runs for 2, 3 or 4 yards, and it was only thanks to the Tigers defense that Gardiner had a chance to come out of Turner with the win — a defense that finally blinked when quarterback Tim Albert ran in from 11 yards out to finish a 53-yard drive and give the Hornets the lead, though the extra point try hit off the right upright.

Faced with one last drive to save the season, Gardiner finally found success — with an assist to Leavitt and officials’ calls. An unnecesary roughness call after the ensuing kickoff gave Gardiner the ball at the Leavitt 47, and after a run for 2 yards, Foye threw long on a trick play after taking the pitch from quarterback Sean Michaud.

The pass fell incomplete but the officials called pass interference, putting the ball at the Leavitt 30 and sending the Libby Field crowd into an angry frenzy. The Tigers took advantage on the next play, with Foye — bottled up most of the game as the Hornets keyed in on the run — bouncing left, finding green turf instead of green jerseys, and scampering into the end zone for the touchdown and, after an Austin Weymouth extra point, the lead with 2:15 to play.

“I saw green grass,” said Foye, who ran 18 times for 102 yards. “Just like (his winning run) against Cony, it just opened up.”

Leavitt got a break on its final drive, as a taunting penalty gave it a first down and the ball at its 37, but a holding penalty put the Hornets into a first-and-29 jam and the drive ended with a turnover on downs with 43 seconds left.

“I always thought we could do it,” Foye said. “But now that it’s here, I’m kind of shocked. It’s just the greatest feeling.”

Gardiner had the game’s first crack at points, as Foye took his first carry of the game around the right side for 37 yards, with a face mask penalty added on putting the ball at the Leavitt 11-yard line. The drive stalled there, however, with Heaberlin having to walk gingerly off the field after being hit on a third-down incompletion and Weymouth pushing his 25-yard field goal try right.

The rest of the half’s chances went to the favored Hornets, but the Gardiner defense, as it did last week against Morse, kept coming up with stops to ensure the opportunities didn’t translate into points. The first came on Leavitt’s second drive of the game, which saw the Hornets reach the Gardiner 43-yard line before Roy Appleby hit Albert’s arm on a third-down pass attempt, bringing up fourth down and prompting a Leavitt punt.

Gardiner somehow slipped out of trouble for its second stop. Foye fumbled while trying for extra yardage on the Tigers’ next series, giving Leavitt the ball at the Gardiner 29. The Hornets got no further, however, mustering only a run for 1 yard, an incomplete pass and a Caleb Bown sweep for a loss of 4 yards before Albert’s fourth-down pass for Bowen fell incomplete.

Gardiner had to punt again on its next series despite a 20-yard run by Nate Malinowski to open the series, and Leavitt made its way down to the Gardiner 31 after a 14-yard run by Brad Moreau. Again, the Tigers defense stiffened. Appleby and Garrett Maheux teamed for a 9-yard sack after an incomplete pass, and Gardiner coerced Albert into another incompletion to ensure the scoreless first half.

