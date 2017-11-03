One Richmond soccer team will be looking to re-boot a dynasty, while another Richmond soccer team looks to repeat history in the Class D state championship games Saturday.

The Richmond boys (16-1-0) will meet Bangor Christian (15-2-0) for the Class D state title at 3 p.m. at Hampden Academy. The game will be a rematch of the 2014 Class D state title game, a match the Bobcats won 3-0. Both teams enter the game as the No. 1 seed in its respective conferences.

Richmond's Matt Rines kicks the ball against Buckfield in the Class D South championship game Thursday at McMann Field in Bath. Staff photo by Joe Phelan Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Zach Small — a member of the 2014 state title team — has confidence in his team entering the game, even though neither team faced each other during the regular season.

“We know they split (two games) with Greenville, and Greenville we battled with,” Small said. “I think — when we go into a game with an unknown (opponent) — we usually play better. We didn’t know anything about Traip (Academy), and we beat Traip. When they don’t know anything about us and we don’t know anything about them, we’re strong in that situation.”

Indeed, the Bobcats did well with an unknown opponent, picking up a 3-1 victory at Traip on Sept. 21 in Kittery. They also battled to a 2-1 win over Greenville in the semifinals on Oct. 27. However, Bangor Christian has also had success this season against non-routine opponents. Bangor Christian beat Central Aroostook 1-0 in the Class D North final, a team they had not met during the regular season.

The Bobcats have been strong offensively this season, averaging more than four goals per game. Because of the explosiveness of the offense, it has in a way acted as part of Richmond’s defense as well. The Bobcats have allowed just 10 goals all season.

Richmond has been clicking on all cylinders this season in the playoffs, outscoring opponents by an 8-1 margin, which includes two shutouts. Goalkeeper Trystin Shea has been leading the defensive charge for the Bobcats, though Shea gave credit to his backs after Richmond’s 2-0 victory over Buckfield in the Class D South regional final Thursday night.

“If it was not for the defense, if we didn’t have them, there’s no way we would have had this (win),” Shea said.

Shea hopes the Bobcats keep the same momentum going against Bangor Christian.

“Keep the defense up, keep the offense up,” Shea said. “We’ve got to keep (Small) up front. With (Small) up front, we have a huge advantage.”

Richmond has played its best soccer when it has mattered most this season. Whether the Bobcats can keep that championship play going for one more game will be answered this afternoon. Ideally, Richmond hopes history will repeat itself.

If Richmond wins, it will be the 11th boys soccer title dating back to 1974.

• • •

The Richmond girls (12-3-2) will meet Ashland (16-1-0) for the Class D state championship at 5:30 p.m., which will also be hosted at Hampden Academy.

After winning three straight titles from 2010-2012, the Bobcats have dropped three of the last four state title games (winning another title in 2015). Two of those losses have come at the hands of the Hornets — the same team Richmond beat for the state title in 2015.

After a rough first half to the season, the Bobcats have stepped up their play, winning the last seven consecutive games. Richmond has averaged nearly four goals per game, while allowing just 12 goals over 17 games. Like the Richmond boys, the girls have played their best over the playoffs, outscoring opponents by a 14-1 margin in three games, including a 10-1 victory over Pine Tree Academy in the quarterfinals back on Oct. 24.

Ashland — the No. 2 seed in Class D North — has also won seven straight games since suffering its only loss in a 2-1 decision against Southern Aroostook back on Sept. 30. The Hornets have been an offensive juggernaut during the playoffs, outscoring opponents by a 23-1 margin.

Should they win the state title, it will be the 11th title for Richmond girls in recent program history.

Dave Dyer – 621-5640

[email protected]

Twitter: @Dave_Dyer

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.