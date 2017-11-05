Residents across Maine will head to the polls Tuesday to consider several state and local ballot questions, and also to vote in a handful of local elections around southern and western Kennebec County.

The statewide proposals include the authorization of a casino in York County and an expansion of MaineCare.

Around Augusta, local questions include the continuation of an effort in Belgrade to withdraw from its regional school district, and a referendum across several towns that’s necessary for the construction of a state-funded school in Monmouth.

STATE REFERENDUMS

Four statewide questions appear on the ballot for Nov. 7 in all Maine towns and cities.

Question 1 is a citizen initiative asking if a casino with table games and slot machines should be allowed in York County.

Question 2 is a citizen initiative asking if Medicaid — which in Maine is called MaineCare — should be expanded to provide health care coverage for qualified adults under 65 who have incomes at or below 138 percent of the federal poverty level. In 2017, that means $16,643 for a single person and $22,412 for a family of two.

Question 3 is a bond question that would authorize a $105 million bond for infrastructure projects, including the construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges and other facilities. The bond would be matched with an estimated $137 million in federal and other funds.

Question 4 is a resolution that primarily would affect actuaries, as opposed to the public. It would amend Maine’s constitution to reduce volatility in state pension funding requirements caused by financial markets. According to pension industry standards, it would increase the length of time over which experience losses are amortized from 10 years to 20 years.

AUGUSTA

In Augusta, two residents, Chris Clarke and Sara Squires, have announced that they’re running as write-in candidates for the Ward 2 school board seat.

Two city councilors, Jennifer Day and Linda Conti, are running uncontested for additional terms. Eric Lind, of Ward 4, is the only candidate listed for that seat. However, late last week, Joyce Grondin informed the Kennebec Journal that she is running for the Ward 4 seat as a write-in candidate. In an email, Grondin said she is running because she opposes the idea of Maple Street being the only route to any developments that could end up at the city-owned former Statler mill site.

The Augusta Housing Authority has proposed building 34 affordable apartments on the site, and Maple Street would be the only road to and from the proposed development.

BELGRADE

Belgrade voters will consider two questions pertaining to Regional School Unit 18, the school district that also includes China, South China, Oakland, Rome and Sidney.

One of the questions, a citizen initiative, would continue the process required for Belgrade to withdraw from the school district. It will ask voters if they want to file a petition to withdraw from RSU 18 and authorize a withdrawal committee to spend $15,000, which is the first of 22 steps that are needed before a town can withdraw from a regional school unit.

The other school-related question, which is going to all towns in RSU 18, would authorize the district to take out a $13.9 million bond to improve its athletic complex, address a number of fire code violations and make other facility upgrades.

A third question going to Belgrade voters would authorize the town’s historical society to spend donated money to restore the Old Town House on Cemetery Road.

MONMOUTH

Monmouth voters are being asked to consider a 180-day moratorium on the development of any recreational marijuana businesses so the town can draft rules to regulate the sale of the recently legalized substance.

Residents of Monmouth and other towns in Regional School Unit 2 also will vote on a referendum on whether to authorize the construction of a new consolidated school to replace the aging Monmouth Middle and Henry L. Cottrell Elementary schools, which would be funded by the state (more information below).

WINTHROP

Multiple candidates are running for open Town Council and School Board seats in Winthrop.

Four candidates are vying for two open seats on the Town Council: Scott Eldridge, Elizabeth McKenney, Anthony “Andy” Wess and incumbent Council Chairwoman Sarah Fuller,

Three candidates are running for two open seats on the school board: Stephen Farrington and two incumbents, Chairwoman Virginia “Ginny” Geyer and Vice Chairwoman Kristin Shumway.

REGIONAL SCHOOL UNIT 2

Voters in the RSU 2 communities of Hallowell, Farmingdale, Monmouth, Richmond and Dresden will consider whether to approve the district’s plan to build a $26.2 million school that would replace Monmouth Middle School and Henry L. Cottrell Elementary School. The state would pay for the construction, as both facilities are old and outdated.

