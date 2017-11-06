AUGUSTA — A man is in custody following the discharge of a firearm inside Walmart in Augusta.

On Monday night, police had blocked the west entrance to the store with crime scene tape and Walmart employees in the parking lot were letting people know the store was closed.

Crime scene tape blocks the entrance to Walmart in Augusta Monday night as police investigate a report of shots fired in the store. Police say no one was injured. Photo by Jessica Lowell

One witness, visibly shaken and trying not to cry, stood in the nearly vacant parking lot waiting to give a statement to police, said she was not far from where the shot was fired and ran out of the store. She declined to give her name.

April Murray, of Augusta, arrived at Walmart after the shot was fired and was unable to go into the store. She said she saw a woman in the parking lot who appeared to be having trouble breathing.

Kari Glover, of Waldoboro, said she arrived just after the shot was fired and witnessed the woman in distress. Glover said she heard the woman, who appeared to be in her 60s or 70s, screaming in her car. After that, the man with her said she had stopped breathing.

While help was being administered to the woman, Glover said she saw the police leave the store with the suspect in handcuffs. Police did not immediately release the identity of the suspect.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.