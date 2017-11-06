AUGUSTA — A Winslow man with a previous out-of-state robbery conviction was indicted Thursday on a charge of armed robbery and six other offenses in connection with an incident this past summer in Winslow.

Mark Anthony Kennedy, 47, faces charges of robbery, burglary, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, unlawful possession of heroin, theft by unauthorized taking of a phone and unlawful possession of cocaine.

At a prior court hearing, a prosecutor said Kennedy used a BB gun to threaten the couple he is accused of robbing on July 27.

According to information on a police affidavit, Kennedy had apparently been partying with the pair he is accused of robbing and then returned shortly after the incident to bring back the woman’s cellphone.

Kennedy has prior robbery and drug convictions in Bronx County, New York. He remains in Kennebec County jail in lieu of bail.

An indictment is not a determination of guilt, but it indicates that there is enough evidence to proceed with formal charges and a trial.

A number of other people were indicted by the same Kennebec County grand jury:

• Luis Baez, 22, also known as Miller, of Waterbury, Connecticut, aggravated trafficking in heroin/fentanyl and unlawful trafficking in heroin/fentanyl July 16, 2017; aggravated trafficking in heroin/fentanyl and unlawful trafficking in heroin/fentanyl July 25, 2017; aggravated trafficking in heroin/fentanyl, unlawful trafficking in heroin/fentanyl, aggravated trafficking in cocaine base, unlawful trafficking in cocaine base, criminal forfeiture of one firearm and criminal forfeiture of $714 cash, all Aug. 24, 2017, and all in Oakland.

• Jesse Lee Baker, 34, of Randolph, violation of condition of release and violation of a protective order, Aug. 31, 2017, in Waterville.

• Timothy Raymond Bellavance, 49, of Gardiner, burglary of 18 Below and theft by unauthorized taking May 16, 2017, in Waterville.

• Dallas Jonathan Cherry, 25, of Sidney, theft by unauthorized taking of a bicycle from Dollar Tree and refusing to submit to arrest, both Aug. 22, 2017, in Waterville.

• Wilson Correa, 26, also known as “Chooch,” of Waterbury, Connecticut, two counts of aggravated trafficking in heroin/fentanyl and one of unlawful trafficking in heroin/fentanyl; two counts of aggravated in cocaine base, and one count of unlawful trafficking in cocaine base, all Aug. 24, 2017 in Oakland.

• Patrick David Hanson, 26, of Waterville, unlawful trafficking of fentanyl July 17, 2017; unlawful possession of fentanyl powder and criminal forfeiture of $550 cash, both Aug. 3, 2017, all in Waterville.

• Verle L. Harris, 44, of Waterville aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, criminal operating under the influence and violation of condition of release, all Sept. 27, 2017; aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation and criminal operating under the influence Sept. 25, 2017; all in Waterville.

• Cassandra Hernandez, 23, of Winthrop, aggravated trafficking in heroin, unlawful trafficking in heroin, and unlawful possession of cocaine base all Jan. 18, 2017, in Augusta.

• Kelli Anne Johnson, 32, of Winslow, unlawful furnishing of heroin and unlawful possession of heroin, both June 2, 2017, in Waterville.

• William McDaniel, also known as William A. McDaniel Jr., 29, of Augusta, aggravated trafficking in heroin, unlawful trafficking in heroin, aggravated trafficking in cocaine base, unlawful trafficking in cocaine base, aggravated trafficking in cocaine and unlawful trafficking in cocaine, all Aug. 28, 2017, in Augusta.

• Nicholas A. Osgood, 34, of Farmington, aggravated criminal mischief, violation of condition of release and driving to endanger, all Aug. 4, 2017, in Litchfield. He is accused of driving his vehicle into a Dollar General store.

• Shaun Cameron Ray, 32, of Waterville, domestic violence assault Sept. 22, 2017, in Waterville.

• Alex I. Singleton, 37, of Waterville, four counts of aggravated trafficking in cocaine base (crack cocaine) Oct. 26, 2016; Nov, 30, 2016; Jan. 20, 2017; and Feb. 1, 2017; conspiracy to commit aggravated trafficking in drugs Nov. 1, 2016-Feb. 1, 2017; two counts of criminal forfeiture, one for $2,500 cash and one for $1,720 cash, both Feb. 1, 2017, all in Waterville.

• Terry J. Sounier, 40, of Augusta, robbery, assault and theft by unauthorized taking Aug. 10, 2017, in Augusta. Sounier is accused of robbing a woman of her purse, and police say he used the money he found in it to buy a synthetic drug called spice.

• Kelsey R. Strickland, 25, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking June 30, 2017, at Walmart in Waterville; theft by unauthorized taking and criminal trespass June 30, 2017, at Walmart in Augusta.

• John C. Wray, 46, of Waterville, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon July 27, 2017, in Waterville.

