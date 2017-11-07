AUGUSTA — A city man is in custody after police allege he fired a handgun inside a Walmart store following a confrontation with another customer Monday night, an incident that did not injure anybody but was apparently what triggered a woman who witnessed the fracas to suffer a medical issue and die in the parking lot outside.

Robert Potter, 31, of Augusta, was arrested by city police on charges of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault with a firearm, according to a news release Tuesday by city police.

Augusta police responded to Walmart Monday night after a man reportedly fired his gun inside the store about 8 p.m. Staff file photo by Jessica Lowell Robert Potter Related Headlines Suspect arrested after gunshot fired inside Augusta Wal-Mart

Deputy Chief Jared Mills said in the release that investigators believe Potter was shopping at Walmart when he got into a argument with another customer.

“At one point during the argument Mr. Potter brandished a firearm pointing it at the other customer,” Mills said. “The customer attempted to defend himself by disarming Mr. Potter, at which time one round discharged from the firearm.”

Mills said Augusta police arrived shortly after and took Potter into custody. Potter was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center and remains hospitalized at an undisclosed location for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, a woman who witnessed the altercation ran back to her vehicle and suffered a medical event while inside her car, where officers responded to provide emergency medical attention before Augusta Fire/Rescue arrived on scene, police said.

The woman, who was not identified by police, died on scene. Mills said no evidence suggests the woman was directly associated with the situation inside of Walmart or that she was anything other than a witness to what happened.

The incident prompted the store to be closed Monday night, but Walmart reopened Tuesday morning. On Monday night, police had blocked the west entrance to the store with crime scene tape and Walmart employees in the parking lot were letting people know the store was closed.

One witness, visibly shaken and trying not to cry, stood in the nearly vacant parking lot waiting to give a statement to police, said she was not far from where the shot was fired and ran out of the store. She declined to give her name.

April Murray, of Augusta, arrived at Walmart after the shot was fired and was unable to go into the store. She said she saw a woman in the parking lot who appeared to be having trouble breathing.

Kari Glover, of Waldoboro, said she arrived just after the shot was fired and witnessed the woman in distress. Glover said she heard the woman, who appeared to be in her 60s or 70s, screaming in her car. After that, the man with her said she had stopped breathing.

While help was being administered to the woman, Glover said she saw the police leave the store with the suspect in handcuffs.

The Augusta Walmart was the site of another shots fired incident nearly 18 months ago. Four people were arrested on June 26 following an apparent drug-related incident during which police said two suspects fired guns at each other during a dispute in the store’s parking lot. The altercation was interrupted by two armed civilians who were in the parking lot at the time.

This story will be updated.

Jessica Lowell — 621-5632

[email protected]

Twitter: @JLowellKJ

