CHINA ELECTIONS

Incumbent Irene Belanger and former selectman Robert MacFarland both won two-year terms on the Select Board with 595 and 490 votes, respectively, beating incumbent Ronald Breton and newcomer Frederick Glidden.

Three newcomers — Randall Downer, Donna Mills-Stevens and Wayne Chadwick — ran against Ralph Howe, a Planning Board member, for a one-year term on the board.

Mills-Stevens won the single seat with 401 votes.

Voters also elected Kevin Michaud, director of the Waldo County Technical Center, to a two-year term on the Planning Board with 625 votes, beating Steven Hadsell, a self-employed builder, who had 269 votes.

Residents were also faced with three local referendum questions on the ballot. Voters approved $8,500 in spending by 785-335 to build a fire pond off of Neck Road so that the fire departments can fill the tanker trucks from the pond.

They also approved a measure that asks all nonprofits that ask for town funds to submit their financial statements, 921-197, and a question asking whether to allow the select board to rent out the tower space on the town’s communication tower, 957-160. The town’s broadband committee wants to rent out space to WiFi companies, as it hopes eventually to provide Internet access to all residents.

Robert Batteese Jr. and Kevin Maroon were also elected for two-year terms on the budget committee with 850 and 884 votes, respectively.

OAKLAND ELECTIONS

Robert Nutting was elected to the Town Council with 832 votes, running against Kelly Roderick, who received 737 votes.

Nutting, 70, is a retired pharmacist and former state representative who also served on the Town Council in the 1980s. He hopes to encourage development in certain areas of town to help Oakland continue to grow. He also wants to keep its low tax rate, which he said makes the town attractive when compared with neighboring communities like Waterville.

Roderick, 53, is a senior office manager at Atlantic Partners Emergency Medical Services and has served on a number of local committees and boards, including the Budget Committee, the school board and the recently formed comprehensive planning committee.

Roderick said running for Town Council seemed to be the next logical step in serving her community. She hoped to draw more small businesses into Oakland and ensure children are getting a quality education.

Also elected were Charles F. Stubbert III to the school board for Regional School Unit 18 with 1,386 votes; and Angela Jurdak and Shawn O’Leary to the Budget Committee for four-year terms with 1,068 and 1,018 votes, respectively. A third position was also open on the Budget Committee, but the write-in candidate results were not in by deadline.

WINSLOW ELECTIONS

Voters had a choice between two incumbents and two newcomers for a pair of seats on the Town Council.

Incumbent Steve Russell won with 325 votes against William Sadulsky, who had 106 votes, in the race for District 5.

Russell has been on the council since 1997 and is the chairman. He owned and farmed Pine Hill Jerseys Farm in Winslow and is now semi-retired. He hopes to keep taxes low while still maintaining services that residents find valuable, he said.

Sadulsky, a retired Scott Paper Co. worker who has some town committee experience, declined to do a full interview with the Morning Sentinel before the election.

Incumbent Jerry Quirion won with 173 votes against Lee Trahan, who had 170 votes, in the race for District 3.

Quirion, a former engineering technician at the Maine Department of Transportation who is retired, has been on the Town Council since 2011. He hopes to continue fighting property tax increases, which he says are “regressive taxes”; and, like the other councilors, lobbying state politicians in Augusta to restore revenue sharing to 5 percent.

Trahan, a school board member and part-time substitute teacher in Waterville, ran for the seat to ensure that the quality of Winslow’s education was maintained, while still keeping taxes low.

Incumbent Patricia West, who ran unopposed, won her seat on District 1 with 416 votes.

Nathan Tyler, Joel Selwood and Cory Dow also ran unopposed and won three-year terms on the school board; William Boucher won a three-year term on the Kennebec Water District, unopposed; and Bruce McCaslin and Charles Morrill won three-year terms as library trustees, unopposed.

Madeline St. Amour — 861-9239

[email protected]

Twitter: @madelinestamour

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.