Attorneys were sent scurrying Tuesday in preparation for testimony by Hope Cady, the star witness in the 1992 murder trial of Anthony H. Sanborn Jr. who recanted her testimony in April, after an unspecified technical hangup delayed the proceeding.

Cady is being represented by David Bobrow, who spent more than 20 minutes in conference with Justice Joyce Wheeler and the other attorneys in the case before the noon lunch break.

After the attorneys returned to the courtroom, the problem appeared to be difficulty downloading and reproducing documents for Bobrow related to Cady. Several more minutes passed.

Wheeler, who has displayed mild frustration with the slow pace of the proceedings so far, then entered the courtroom unexpectedly, without her judicial robe, which was left in her office. A court officer did not announce that court was in session.

“I have about this much patience,” Wheeler said, holding up her thumb and forefinger before her.

After briefly reconvening the court session so Sanborn’s attorney, Amy Fairfield, could finish questioning one of Sanborn’s original attorneys, Ned Chester, Wheeler made her intentions for the afternoon known before breaking for lunch.

“At one o’clock, I want a witness,” she said.

Cady, who was waiting in and around the courthouse all morning in anticipation of her testimony, is expected to take the stand during the afternoon session. She is perhaps the most important witness in the post-conviction review.

After she recanted her testimony in April, Sanborn was freed on bail, the first time in recent memory that a convicted murderer in Maine has won even potentially temporary freedom by persuading a judge that his trial may not have been fair.

Cady originally said during Sanborn’s 1992 trial that she witnessed Sanborn stab and kill 16-year-old Jessica Briggs on the Maine State Pier May 24, 1989. Cady had repeated interactions with police, but came forward shortly before Sanborn’s trial. She was 13 at the time said she saw the murder, and was still a teenager when she testified.

In addition to the recantation, Fairfield has alleged in court filings that Cady had serious vision problems that were not corrected at the time of the murder. Cady, who was also a ward of the state, was one of the so-called “street kids” who roamed Portland’s streets, drinking, doing drugs and partying and avoiding the police or their parents. Many spent time in and out of the Maine Youth Center – now called Long Creek Youth Development Center – the primary juvenile detention facility in Maine.

Cady’s DHS case file was turned over to Fairfield during her re-investigation of the case and led to the discovery of the vision records, which were cited in her court filings.

This story will be updated.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.