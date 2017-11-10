The map below illustrates the locations of Maine’s 50 boat launch facilities that meet the accessibility standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Click on a map icon to view additional information about each facility.
Click on an icon to view details about each boat ramp.
SOURCE: Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and WildlifeINTERACTIVE: Christian MilNeil | @c_milneil
