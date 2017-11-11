SOUTH BERWICK — Max Horton drilled a 23-yard field goal with 1:19 to play as No. 1 Marshwood edged No. 3 Falmouth 31-28 in Saturday’s Class B South final on Saturday afternoon.

The win wasn’t secured until Horton recovered a Jack Bryant fumble after Bryant was sacked from behind by Drew Gregor at the Marshwood 10.

Marshwood players Seth Aumann, Kyle Glidden and Max Horton celebrate after they won the B South championship Saturday afternoon. Portland Press Herald photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Bryant had completed three straight passes to get his team in scoring position.

Marshwood (11-0) will face Skowhegan (7-3) in Saturday’s state championship game at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland.

The Hawks beat host Skowhegan, 55-12, in the season opener.

Marshwood, Class B champs in 2014 and 2015, will be playing in its fourth title game in Coach Alex Rotsko’s six seasons at the helm.

Skowhegan is playing in its first title game since losing the 2008 Class A game to Bonny Eagle.

Falmouth finished 8-3, with two losses to Marshwood.

This story will be updated

