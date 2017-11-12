Movie star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger wants environmental activists to give more attention to immediate health hazards like air and water pollution.

Schwarzenegger spoke Sunday at a global climate meeting in Bonn, Germany, where diplomats from around the world are discussing implementing the Paris climate accord.

Arnold Schwarzenegger arrives at a climate conference Sunday in Bonn, Germany. Associated Press/Dorothee Thiesing Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

He said: “It’s time we wake up and talk about what really matters: 25,000 people dying every day because of pollution.”

Schwarzenegger also criticized the environmental community for “missing the point” with its messaging on global warming.

He said: “People do not focus as much on 2 degrees energy increases in temperatures or increases in sea levels rising.”

Schwarzenegger thinks calling attention to concrete issues, like “so many people having problems with cancer and kids with asthma,” is a better approach.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.