TAMWORTH, N.H. — Firefighters say a three-alarm fire has destroyed a barn that’s a popular wedding venue in northern New Hampshire.

WMUR-TV reports firefighters responded to the fire at The Preserve at Chocorua on at about 10 p.m. Sunday.

There were no reports of injuries.

