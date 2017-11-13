TAMWORTH, N.H. — Firefighters say a three-alarm fire has destroyed a barn that’s a popular wedding venue in northern New Hampshire.
WMUR-TV reports firefighters responded to the fire at The Preserve at Chocorua on at about 10 p.m. Sunday.
There were no reports of injuries.
