AUGUSTA — The Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a Modern Mornings Breakfast from 7 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, at the Senator Inn & Spa, 284 Western Ave.

David Cullen, founder/president of Intelligence Security International, will give a presentation on physical security.

The breakfast series covers topics including education, development, politics and business resources. Speakers with expertise in these areas present ideas with motivation and new knowledge.

Cullen will give a presentation that reviews the components of a Corporate Risk Management and Physical Security Program designed to mitigate liabilities and increase the safety of employees and customers alike.

Cullen, who holds Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science degrees in Criminal Justice from Northeastern University, founded Intelligence Security International in 2009 after 23 years in the risk management business. ISI serves Fortune 100 firms, universities, and nonprofit organizations, and multinational government entities with an extensive slate of services in physical security, technology design, vulnerability assessments, business risk management, training and awareness, as well as business continuity.

Tickets cost $30 for the public and $20 for Chamber members.

For more information, email [email protected]eychamber.com.

