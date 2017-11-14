A Florida man has been sentenced to three years and four months in prison for his role in a credit card fraud and identity theft scheme in Maine.

Yaisder Herrera Gargallo, 24, of Miami, was also sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Nancy Torresen to three years of supervised release for conspiracy to commit access device fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Gargallo pleaded guilty to the charges in June in U.S. District Court in Portland, where the sentencing took place Tuesday.

Authorities said Gargallo and three others used stolen credit card numbers to buy merchandise in late 2015 and early 2016. In June 2016, the four traveled to Maine, where Gargallo bought more than $400 worth of merchandise at a Portland Walgreens using a stolen card number. After making another fraudulent purchase using a different card number the next day at another Portland Walgreens, workers at the store notified police and a Cumberland County sheriff’s deputy stopped a car with three men and a woman in it, discovering merchandise, fraudulent credit cards and a laptop computer later found to contain stolen credit card numbers.

Gargallo’s three co-defendants – Jose Castillo Febles, Juan Carlos Febles and Meylisi Rueda – have also pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

