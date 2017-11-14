Free ME from Lung Cancer held its Save Your Breath 5K timed run/walk Nov. 5 on Kennebec Rail Trail. More than 150 people came out to run/walk in support of lung cancer patients and their families. More than $45,000 was rasied at the event.

Men’s Group winner was Kyle Simmons, Chad Perry placed second and Robert Bowling Jr. placed third.

Participants waiting to start. Superman is Chad Perry who was second-place winner in the men's group. Karen Boston, Sports Director WGME Channel 13 Dave Eid and Deb Violette, president and CEO of Free ME from Lung Cancer.

Women’s Group winner was Cecillia Dube, Tamiko Davies placed second and Lauren Spencer placed third.

The organization announced it will fund the first research grant in the amount of $100,000. The organization has partnered with International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer a worldwide organization that will match FMFLC’s funds bring the grand total of the grant to $200,000 to study early detection.

FMFLC also announced the Normand Dubrueil Radon Air Abatement Grant to help single family low-income homeowners get access to an abatement system. FMFLC said it has enough funds to support two air abatement systems, according to the release.

Next year’s event will be held Nov. 4.

