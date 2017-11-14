Waterville Parks and Recreation recently announced that discounted season ski trail passes are available for the upcoming winter season at Quarry Road Trails, at 300 Quarry Road in Waterville.

During the winter months, a state-of-the-art snowmaking system and daily grooming all but guarantees the trails will be covered for cross-country skiing. The area offers 12 km (7.5 miles) of trails for all levels of ability with lighting on 2 km of trail for night skiing.

Other opportunities for winter outdoor recreation on the Quarry Road Trails include snowshoeing and, when conditions permit, winter fat biking. A full slate of events is planned for the upcoming busy winter season. Over the past 10 years, the recreation area has grown into a multi-use, four-season recreation destination.

Season ski passes are available at discounted pre-season rates through Nov. 30 and can be purchased online at quarryroad.org, the Finance Dept. at Waterville’s City Hall, or the Alfond Youth Center. Season passes and day passes will also be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at the Welcome Center yurt beginning on the area’s projected opening day, Saturday, Dec. 2.

Volunteers are needed to help this winter in the following areas: staffing the Welcome Center, youth ski program, events and trail maintenance. If interested in learning more about volunteer opportunities, call 446-7356 or email [email protected].

For more information about the area, programs and events, call Waterville Parks and Recreation at 680-4744 or visit quarryroad.org.

