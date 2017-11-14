SKOWHEGAN — A St. Albans man charged with two counts of gross sexual assault and two counts of sexual abuse of a minor is among 12 people indicted by a Somerset County grand jury in October.

Jason A. Tuttle, 40, is charged by the grand jury with engaging in a sexual act with the person identified as the victim as a result of compulsion and as a result of impairment because of drugs or other intoxicants, according to the indictment. The charges are class A and class B felonies. The offenses allegedly occurred sometime in July in Bald Mountain Township. He is charged additionally with two felony counts of sexual abuse of a minor involving the same victim, who was 14 or 15 at the time of the alleged crimes, according to the indictment.

Also indicted on sex crime charges is Alex Lancaster, 19, of Madison, charged with two counts of felony gross sexual assault and with three counts of unlawful sexual contact in the period from May 20, 2015, to Aug. 28, 2016, in Norridgewock. The charges allege compulsion and impairment.

A grand jury indictment is not a finding of guilt, but is a determination that enough evidence is present in a case to proceed with trial.

Also indicted were the following people:

• Jeremy Regimbal, 29, of Troy, charged with felony theft of deli products, March 26, at the Palmyra Walmart, with two previous theft convictions in 2016.

• Jesse Weeman, 21, of Dixmont, charged with eluding a police officer, driving to endanger and operating after suspension, resulting in a high speed chase with police, Sept. 21 in Palmyra.

• Michelle M. Merry, 32, of Skowhegan, charged with a felony count of assault on an officer in a correctional facility, two counts of criminal operating under the influence and driving to endanger, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, July 13 in Madison.

• Nicholas N. Eckert, 26, of Skowhegan, charged with domestic violence assault and aggravated criminal mischief, both felonies, Sept. 27 in Skowhegan, for intentionally or recklessly causing injury to a family member, with a prior conviction for domestic violence assault in 2014.

• Bruce Weldon Beane, 47, of Skowhegan, charged with two counts of class B aggravated assault that created risk of death or extended convalescence, Oct. 5 in Skowhegan.

• Lee M. Henderson, 23, of Garland, charged with four counts of felony burglary, one count of aggravated criminal mischief and three counts of theft, July 3 in The Forks, July 7 in Moxie Gore and July 9 in Madison.

• Lolalade Bello, 42, of Norridgewock, charged with one count of class B aggravated assault, Oct. 10 in Norridgewock.

• Scott D. Frost, 30, of Norridgewock, charged with aggravated criminal operating under the influence, class B, and operating beyond license condition or restriction, May 28 in Norridgewock.

Doug Harlow — 612-2367

[email protected]

Twitter:@Doug_Harlow

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.