AUGUSTA — Viles Arboretum seeks volunteers for a variety of tasks. Help is need to assemble mailings, prune trees and shrubs, installing new blue bird houses and cleaning out existing ones, prepare food in the kitchen for various events, water the collection of trees and other plants in the Visitors Center, walk the trail system and greet hikers and dog walkers, be a weekend ambassador and membership solicitor on key hours during the weekend, help organize and manage the farmers market (indoors and outdoors), and help with the Table Tour 2018 fundraiser event.

The Viles Arboretum has an active and ever changing selection of programs for the general public and for schools available through the Arboretum in Augusta. Organizers focus on interactive, creative and hands-on teaching with a focus on natural history and unlocking everyone’s natural ability to understand the nature of the world through your own eyes and by using your own intellect.

For more information about the Arboretum and its programs, visit vilesarboretum.org, or call 626-7989.

