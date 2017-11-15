SOUTH CHINA — Erskine Academy parents and students should be advised that Wednesday, Nov. 22, now will be an early release day for all Erskine Academy students.

Students will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m.

For more information, email Betsy Benner at [email protected]

