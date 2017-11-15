Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel football beat writers Travis Lazarczyk and Drew Bonifant are joined by Cony head coach B.L. Lippert to preview the state championship games this weekend.
Watch the video of the entire podcast above, or listen to it in audio form below.
Subscribe to Gridiron Gurus on iTunes
